Ester Mary Bona Obituary

Ester Mary Bona passed away on Nov. 29, 2021, at the Country Village Nursing Home in Lancaster, N.H. Ester was born on Sept. 21, 1929. She was the last of six children born to Andrew and Ruth (Houghton) Foster of Cabot Plains, Vermont. She attended school in Cabot until her senior year of high school when her parents moved to Concord, Vermont where she graduated. She married Lawrence George Bona, of North Concord, in 1950. They lived in Concord Village and raised four children there. While her children were young she attended Lyndon State College and earned a degree in Education. She then was an elementary teacher for the Essex-Caledonia School district for 28 years.
Ester loved to birdwatch and garden. She lived with her daughter, Lorain, on the Sorrell Farm in North Concord for many years. They kept each other company and often enjoyed rides thru Victory looking for moose.
Ester was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Bona, and her two youngest daughters, Susan Yates and Lorain Rainey. She is survived by her daughter, Loretta Whitehead, and son, George Bona. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Chad Whitehead, Jay Bona, Lance Whitehead, and Joy Atherton as well as five great-grandchildren.
At her request there will be no service at this time. In the spring her family will spread her ashes on her home place in North Concord.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
