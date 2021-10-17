Esther (Aballo) Chace Obituary

Esther (Aballo) Chace, 97, North Monroe, N.H., died on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home on Buffum Road.
Esther was born on July 31, 1924, in Tiverton, R.I., a daughter of Joseph and Helen (Baldyga) Aballo. She attended four years of business school at Sibodeau’s Business. On July 19, 1952, Esther married Loring Whitman Chace.
Prior to her marriage to Loring, Esther worked as a secretary. In 1957, they moved to Island Cove Farm in Monroe, where she has resided ever since. She was a housewife and mother of five children.
Esther was a long-time member of the Community Church of Monroe in Monroe (formerly, the Monroe United Methodist Church). She was a member of the Women’s Society at the church and of the Grange # 49, the former Grange of Monroe.
Following Loring’s retirement from farming, they spent many winters in Arizona, driving to and fro. Until his death, they continued to enjoy traveling.
In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and maintaining her home. Esther was an excellent baker, sharing breads and cookies with family and friends. The cookie jar in her home was never empty! She also made her own greeting cards and never forgot to send birthday and anniversary cards to family and friends. She sent cards, even to all her great grandchildren, right up until the end. Her natural talent was drawing and painting pictures. She drove herself to Senior meals in West Barnet and to Bone Builders class in Monroe, right up until the pandemic ended those activities. In particular, Esther loved spending time with her growing family.
She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 63 years, Loring W. Chace on June 13, 2015, and her sister, Alice Arruda on June 25, 2017.
She is survived by five children: Melody Morrison and husband Les of Peacham, Vt., Glenn Chace and companion Orlanda of Lakeland, Fla., Todd Chace and wife Sheila of Monroe, Allen Chace and companion Heather of Monroe, Clay Chace and wife Wendy of Monroe; nine grandchildren: Earl Morrison and wife Carolyn, Greg Morrison and wife Robyn, Tammy Tobin, Kelley Chessher, Cameron Chace Sr., Ryan Chace and wife Jessica, Raymond Chace and wife Joanna, Jillyan Chace, and Bethany Dubey; thirteen great-grandchildren: Luke Morrison, Caleb Morrison, Natalee Morrison, Adeline Morrison, Chloe Esther Morrison, Cameron Chace Jr., Kirsten Chace, Chace Chessher, Lexi Cloutier, Easton Chace, Hoss Davis, Lincoln Chace, and Emerson Esther Chace who is “on the way”; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the North Monroe Cemetery, with Pastor Earl Brock, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Church of Monroe in Monroe, c/o Mr. Winston Currier, PO Box 125, Monroe, NH 03771.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.