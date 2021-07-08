Esther Cuthbertson Obituary

Esther Alverta Cuthbertson, 89, of Symes Pond Road, Barnet, Vt., died on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at her home with family by her side.
She was born on Jan. 18, 1932, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Henry and Elsie (Mclellan) Bolton.
Her hobbies included crocheting, knitting, puzzles, embroidering, cooking, and reading.
She was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #793 in St. Johnsbury and served as a chaplain for six years. She also was a former member of Rebekah ’s Olive Branch in St. Johnsbury.
She is predeceased by her three husbands, Ernest Bourtell; Calvin Bourtelle; Maurice Cuthbertson; four brothers, Everett, Raymond, Billy, and Burton; three sisters, Gerry, Olive and Betty.
She is survived by two sons; Buddy Bourtell of McIndoe Falls, Vt., Dennis Paul Bourtelle of Newmark, Vt.; five daughters, Elsie Rae Carrier and husband Gene of Berlin, N.H., Betty Ann Achilles and partner Edwin Peake of Lyndon, Vt., Beverly Jean Dussault and husband Paul of Limerick, Maine, Susan Louise Bourtell of McIndoe Falls, Vt., BrendaLee Sherman and husband Brad of Fryeburg, Maine; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Per Esther’s request there will be a private graveside service at the family’s convenience.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
