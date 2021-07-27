Esther Young Obituary

Esther C. Young, 88, Lyndon, Vt., passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 with her loving family by her side in St. Johnsbury.
She was born in Albany, Vt. on Oct. 13, 1932, one of four children of the late Walter and Hazel (Heath) Coffey. She was raised and educated in Orleans, Vermont, and graduated Orleans High School Class of 1950. Esther went on to get her degree as a dental hygienist from the University of Vermont. In 1957, Esther married Fay Young, Jr. and they shared 53 years together. She helped run the family farm and then spent 40 years in the real estate business with Fay. Together they owned and operated United Real Estate. Esther loved family gatherings with Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter being the most special to her. Esther’s home was always open to her family & friends and she cooked many delicious meals for all. She enjoyed spending time at the family camp on Bald Hill Pond and looking for treasures at local yard sales and auctions. After Fay’s passing in 2011, Esther spent her winters enjoying sunsets and the sounds of the ocean at Madeira Beach in Florida.
Esther was predeceased by Fay in 2011, her parents, Walter and Hazel, and her three siblings, Beulah Newton, John Coffey and Everett Coffey. She is survived by her children, Michael Young of Lyndonville, Steven Young and wife Robin of Lyndonville, Allen Young and wife Tami (Eaton) of Lyndonville, Julie (Young) Murphy and husband Peter of Barnet, Mark Young and wife Renee of Greensboro Bend and Matthew Young of Lyndonville. Esther is also survived by her 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. She is also survived by her extended family and numerous friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St., Lyndonville, Vt. from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will take place at the Lyndonville United Methodist Church, 100 Church Street, Lyndonville, Vt. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Lyndon Center Cemetery with refreshments to follow at the Methodist church.
Donations in Esther’s memory can be sent to the Lyndonville United Methodist Church, PO Box 543, Lyndonville, VT 05851 or Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com or to the Young family at PO Box 1128 Lyndonville, VT 05851.
