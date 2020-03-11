Ethel May Lapierre - Obituary

Ethel May Lapierre, age 89, of Church Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Sunday, March 8, 2020, following a brief decline.
Ethel was born in St. Johnsbury on May 17, 1930, the daughter of the late Charles and Ella (Brooks) Widger. She was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury and lived most all her life there. She married Gaston Antonio Lapierre on July 12, 1952 and shared nearly 50 years at the time of his death in 2001. Following a short time in Canada for Gaston’s work with the railroad, they eventually made their home on Depot Hill raising their three children. Ethel worked housekeeping at St. Johnsbury Convalescence and at the hospital. She belonged to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, liked watching old shows and movies especially in black & white, enjoyed shopping, rug hooking and crocheting and going camping. In later years she and Gaston would take trips in their motorhome to Florida and visit Marilyn in North Carolina.
Survivors include her 3 children: Daniel and Kim Lapierre of Monroe, N.H., Marilyn and Archie Fournier of Statesville, NC, Nancy Bijolle of St. Johnsbury; 5 grandchildren: Christine Desjardins (Robert), Shawn Bijolle (Doris), Jennifer Keithan (Scott), Justin Lapierre (Crystal) and Celise Lapierre (Steve McNally); 11 Great-grandchildren: Kayla, Alexis, Hannah, Tyler, Jillian, Peyton, Gwen, Natalie, Trenton, Ashley and Cameron; 1 great-grandchild: Sebastian; and several nieces and nephews.
Ethel was also predeceased by her siblings: Josephine Flood, William Widger, Irene, Evelyn, Natalie Carlson and Francis Widger; and son-in-law Fernand Theroux.
In the springtime Funeral Services will be held at the Sayles Funeral Home at 11AM on Monday, May 11, 2020, with burial to immediately follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made in Ethel’s name to Good Shepherd Catholic School, 121 Maple St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
