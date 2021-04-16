Eugene Edward Hammond Jr. Obituary

Eugene Edward Hammond, Jr., age 63, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home.
Gene was born on Dec. 6, 1957, in Wilmington, Del. to Eugene and Esta (Kincaid) Hammond, Sr. He was raised and educated in New Castle, Del., graduating from Dawar High School. He worked as a truck driver, his last seven years for Pioneer Concrete. On June 23, 2007, Gene married Patricia L. McAllister. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and family gatherings.
Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Patricia Hammond of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; five children: Thomas Hammond of Smyrna, Del., Nicole Wright and husband, Lee, of Middletown, Del., Melissa Hammond of Deleware, Crystal Hammond Childs and husband, Robert, of Greensboro, S.C., and Gina Hammond of Maryland; step-children: Justin Clark and wife, Jennifer, of Concord, Vt., Philip Clark and husband, Robert, of Essex, Vt., and Samantha Eastman and husband, Jason, of East Montpelier, Vt.; a brother: Alton Kincaid of Wilmington, Del.; a sister: Norma Layton and husband, Dennis, of New Castle, Del.; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents: Eugene and Esta Hammond; brothers: Buddy and Robert; and sisters: Margret Trusello, Regina Cloak, Barbara Abel, and Lennie Hale Grey.
There will be no services at this time.
Donations to help the family with funeral costs can be made at guibordfh.com or mailed to Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1076, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.