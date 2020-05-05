Eugene (Gene) Hale - Obituary

Eugene (Gene) Russell Hale passed away peacefully the morning of May 3, 2020, at NVRH in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
Gene was born Oct. 29, 1952 to Russell and Glenna (Winchester) Hale. Gene grew up in East Barnet, Vermont raised by his Gram and Gramps, Edna and Rab Winchester.
Gene was a true Vermonter with a sense of humor that was unmatched. He loved all things outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing, and those who knew him, knew he was very good at both. In addition to loving the outdoors, he loved sharing that experience with his children, his family, and his friends. When he wasn’t taking one of his kids out hunting or fishing, he would pile them all into the car and take a drive to look for animals. Gene was a softy at heart and this became apparent when many fishing trips down to the river resulted in him bringing home a stray kitten who then become immediate members of the family. He loved all animals, especially his best friend Lola. It was a daily sight for him and Lola to be seen walking around downtown saying hi to everyone.
When Gene wasn’t outside his other hobbies included woodworking, making homemade breads, and watching the History Channel.
He is survived by his wife Diane Hale of Passumpsic, Vermont, his children Shauna and Sandy Forsyth of Falmouth, Nova Scotia, Eric and Kim Hale of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Justin Hale of Passumpsic, Vermont, and Jessica Wallace of Burlington, Vermont. He also is survived by his two amazing granddaughters, Julia Wallace and Tessa Hale. Gene was the youngest of three children and is survived by his sister Brenda (Richard) Santaw of Lunenburg, Vermont and brother David Hale.
Gene was predeceased by both his parents and grandparents.
Whether you knew him as dad, Eugene or Geno…his smile and sense of humor will be missed by everyone. There will be no calling hours and services at Corpus Christi Parish will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared online. Go to website for Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home & Sayles Funeral Home: www.guibordfh.com.
