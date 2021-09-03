Eunice M. (Hooker) Skinner Obituary

Eunice M. (Hooker) Skinner, 85, 0f Concord, Vt. passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Eunice was born on July 25, 1936, in East Hardwick, daughter to Allen and Rena (Somers) Hooker. She graduated from Danville High School, Class of 1954. Eunice married Richard Skinner and they shared 64 years together. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, traveling, and camping.
Survivors include her seven children: Deborah Crown of Lunenburg; David Skinner and wife, Shari, of Concord; Michael Skinner and wife, Karen, of Concord; Cynthia Skinner of East Haven; John Skinner of Waterford; Sharon Cole and husband, Clarence, of Kannapolis, N.C.; and Roxanne Stone and husband, Richie, of Mooresville N.C.; 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Ronnie Hooker, Leon Hooker, Allen Hooker, Jr., and Lee Hooker, and a sister, Marjorie Williams.
Eunice was predeceased by her husband, Richard; a grandson, DJ Skinner; two sisters, Dorothy Pearson and Lorraine Larravee; and two brothers, Maurice and Leslie Hooker.
A time to visit with family and friends will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021, 5-7 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home on Summer Street in St. Johnsbury. This time will end with a brief service beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
