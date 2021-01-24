Eunice M. Stuart - Obituary

On January 20, 2021, Eunice M. Stuart, 4 days before her 90th birthday, passed away as a result of her struggle with Lewey Body Dementia at the home of her son, Jay and Trudy Stuart in Groveton, N.H.
She was born January 24, 1931, to parents Lester and Pearl Gochey of Cabot, Vt. On December 24, 1950, Eunice and Claude Stuart were married.
Eunice was predeceased by her parents, brothers: Lester Gochey Jr. and Frederick Gochey, and sister Thelma Ewen. Also a son Jefferey Alden Stuart. Her husband Claude passed away in 1983.
Eunice is survived by her 5 children: Irene Webb, Dine Olsen, Sharon Lee, James Stuart, and Jay Stuart. Eunice left behind 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
If you knew our Mom, you knew that she was very fond of cats! When she was a younger woman, she was very fond of speedy cars. As she got older the love of cars was still there, just not as fast.
Eunice loved to go to dances where her son Jay played in the bands.
In later years there were three things she loved doing. Did you guess correctly? Auctions, Yard Sales and Flea Markets.
There will not be calling hours and a graveside service will be held in the spring.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
