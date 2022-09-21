Eva June Dickerman Emery Obituary

Eva June Dickerman Emery passed away Sept. 17, 2022 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease, she was 72 years old.
It would be wrong to say that Eva lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how her condition changed, she was always determined and kept a positive attitude. Her stubborn streak paid off many times during her illness.
Eva was born on Dec. 11, 1950 in St. Johnsbury Center, Vermont. She was the middle child to Donald Dickerman and Agnes (Payette) Dickerman. She attended schools in St. Johnsbury, graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1968. Eva completed her Associates Degree from Champlain College in Burlington, Vt.
Eva married John F. Emery on Feb. 27, 1971. They shared 49 years together with their family. They had their first son, Jason, in 1974. They had their second son, Jacob, in 1979. They raised their family in Lyndonville and were very active in the community. They enjoyed watching their children participate in sports and school activities, travelling distances and cheering loudly from the sidelines. They loved to feed their extended family during celebrations; Eva’s dill ball, pumpkin roll and baked beans were family favorites. Eva and John enjoyed their final years together camping at Breezy Meadows in Concord, Vt. They reunited with old friends and made new ones. Eva loved going for walks. You would often find her walking the Stephen’s Loop in Lyndonville. Eva was a member of the First Congregational Church of Lyndonville. She proudly attended weekly services for as long as she could.
Eva worked for the State of Vermont, Economic Services, for over 40 years. She began her career there in clerical. When Eva retired in 2012, she had been a supervisor for many years. She was proud of her work, supporting some of Vermont’s most vulnerable citizens. She always kept her candy jar stocked in her office and made space for supportive check-ins from her staff. If you were in need, Eva would always help.
Above all, Eva loved being a mother and a grandmother. She spent many years helping to care for her grandchildren, creating memories that will be cherished forever. She loved shopping and would gallivant across Vermont and New Hampshire in search of the best deals. Eva enjoyed visiting Santa’s Village each summer; she would ride any ride her grandchildren desired. She would never be one to say no to some extra candy or hugs. Eva loved with her whole heart and gave the best hugs.
Eva was predeceased by her husband John in April 2020. She was predeceased also by her parents, Agnes in 2008 and Donald in 2010.
Eva is survived by her sons and their families: Jason & Jamie Emery and their daughter Emily and Jacob & Tory Emery and their children Ollie, Elly & Burkley. She is survived by her sister Ella Kelsey and brother Donald “Spike” Dickerman. Her nieces and great niece/nephews who she cherished, Allison Wright (Hannah & Jack Roberts) and Karen Wright (Alex Winters). She is survived by John’s siblings, their spouses and children. She enjoyed the Emery family get-togethers and support they provided to her and John. She was grateful for her friends who remained in close contact when she moved to Florida in 2020. Eva was loved by anyone who knew her. We know her loss is experienced widely.
The family welcomes those who wish to celebrate Eva’s life to join us on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. for a graveside ceremony at the New Saint Johnsbury Center Cemetery on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury Center, Vt. A reception will immediately follow, details to be forthcoming.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
