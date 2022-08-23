Evan M. Whittier Obituary

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Evan Merrill Whittier, age 74, of Fiddle Lane, Lyndonville, Vt., went into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt., surrounded by his beloved family.
Evan was born in Hardwick, Vt., on Nov. 12, 1947, son to the late Evan and Margaret E. (Willey) Whittier. He was raised in Rochester attending the Granville Graded School and later Rochester High School. Evan served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Evan, or as we called him, Pops, was a decorated Army Medic. He served as an EMT for the Denver Broncos in the “orange crush” days. He worked for the State of Vermont Department of Transportation for 25 years. In his early days, before he was debilitated because of his illnesses due to his service to his country in Vietnam, he enjoyed being outdoors and hunting. He loved photography, creating beautiful stained-glass pieces and playing his guitar. He was a member of the Sheffield Federated Church, attending as much as possible. Pops loved his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. He really enjoyed spending time with his devoted wife. His pets held a special place in his heart. Evan had such a kind and gentle spirit which made him so easy to love.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Nancy (Elliott) Whittier of Lyndonville, a son: Michael Murray and his wife, Mary, of Jericho, Vt., three daughters: Allison Branon and her husband, Glen, of St. Albans, Vt., Julie Keithan and her husband, Tom, of Sheffield, Vt., Jennifer Sherburne and her husband, Mike, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., a brother: Ray Burke of Berlin, VT, a sister: Tammy Smith and her husband, Brad, of Rutland, Vt., many wonderful grand and great-grandchildren as well and nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his parents and a sister: Sherry Whittier and a nephew.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Sheffield Federated Church on Berry Hill Road with Evan’s former pastor, Sean Quinn, officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Wm. Dexter Cemetery with Military Honors. There will be no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be offered to the Lyndon Pound, checks payable to Town of Lyndon, PO Box 167, Lyndonville, VT 05851, with Evan’s name in the memo.
