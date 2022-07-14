Evelyn Carbee Poore Obituary

The family of Evelyn Carbee Poore, “Evie”, of Lyman, N.H., is saddened to announce her passing on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the age of 83.
Evelyn was born May 23, 1939, in Ryegate, Vt., the daughter of William and Leila (Gabaree) Carbee. She graduated from Woodsville High School, class of 1957. She married Philip Robert Poore in 1959 and they had two sons, Philip Jr. and Leslie. She worked for several years at Connors Footwear in Lisbon, N.H. and also at Burndy in Littleton, N.H. where she was proud to have achieved perfect attendance for her entire 15 years of service.
Evelyn was an avid reader, especially enjoying her vast collection of books about the Royal Family and the Kennedy’s. She maintained a beautiful vegetable garden every summer and canned dozens of jars of her homegrown tomatoes, green beans, beets, and homemade relish. An excellent cook, her deviled eggs, and macaroni and potato salads were legendary. Evie was a sports enthusiast and attended every one of her boy’s baseball, basketball, and soccer games as they grew up. She was a fan of NASCAR, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Boston Red Sox. Quite the card shark, Evie loved playing games with her youngest sister, Donna Carbee, and also with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Barbara Elliott. She was incredibly proud of her two grandsons, Nicholas and Jacob Poore, and was delighted with the smart, kind, and successful young men they have become. Evie had many special friends including Ann and Bruce Beane, Janice and Gene Fitchett, Marie-José Delage and the late Patricia Weed and Josephine Ott, Tooky and Vern Mackey, and the late Rosemary and Fred Colombi. Her family was her passion, and she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Philip Poore Jr. of Lyman, N.H., and Les Poore and wife, Melissa also of Lyman, N.H.; grandsons Nicholas Poore of New York, N.Y., and Jacob Poore of Boston, Mass.; two sisters, Donna Carbee of Groton, Vt., and Beverly Fresn of Milton, Vt., and her twin brother, Everett Carbee of St. Johnsbury, Vt. She was predeceased by her husband, Philip Poore in 2015; two brothers, Donald Carbee and Leslie Carbee; four half-brothers and 16 half-sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at Landaff Center Cemetery in Landaff, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Evelyn’s behalf to the Lisbon Life Squad, 46 School St., Lisbon, NH, 03585.
