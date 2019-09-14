Evelyn I. Aiken - Obituary

Evelyn Ida Aiken, “Dot”, 103, of Rutland, Vt., and formerly of Barnet, Vt. passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the home of her daughter.
She was born in Wheelock, Vt. Feb. 2, 1916 the daughter of George and Lucy (Kidder) Dwyer.
On Nov. 18, 1934 she married to Leonard E. “Huck” Aiken, Sr. who died in 1978.
Evelyn was employed with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Hartford, Conn. during World War II and later she was employed at The Old Homestead Tourist Home in Barnet.
Surviving are her daughter, Geraldine “Geri” Adams of Rutland, grandchildren, Cary Aiken and wife Dianne, Lori Wright and husband David, Dennis Aiken and wife Lori, Cynthia Wellman and husband Bret and Andrea Adams Valente; great-grandchildren, Nick Wright and wife Jeannette, Alea, Lacey & Jevan Valente.
Great-great grandchildren,. William & Benjamin Wright.
Daughter-in-law Lenajane Huntoon and husband Roy, many close nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Leonard E. “Hucky’ Aiken, Jr. in 1985, sisters, Pauline Twombly, Shirley Lang, Helen Beford and Mona Everett; and by brothers, Frank, Dale and Ray Dwyer and son-in-law Winston L. Adams who died April 25, 2018,
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Barnet, Vt.
Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Barnet Fire Dept., 151 Bimson Dr. Barnet, VT 05821 or to Visiting Nurse-Hospice Assn, 7 Albert Cree Dr. Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.