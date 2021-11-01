Evelyn ‘Jean’ Wortman Obituary

Evelyn “Jean” Wortman, 89, formerly of Deerfield Drive, Montpelier, Vt., and most recently of The Gardens in Williamstown passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at the Central Vermont Medical Center.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1932, the daughter of Herbert and Fern (McDougle) Cass in Easton, Maine. She attended Easton’s Public School System and graduated in 1950.
On July 16, 1953, she married Keith Wortman in Easton, Maine. Sadly, Mr. Wortman predeceased her on April 14, 2009.
Jean was primarily a “stay-at-home mom,” caring for her four children and husband. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church on School Street and a member of the Christian Women’s Club. She belonged to the “Welcome Wagon” in Montpelier, an organization that would welcome new Montpelier residents with a gift basket from local merchants. She also worked for Grey’s Department Store and ran a business decorating cakes. Upon Keith’s retirement, they enjoyed a 20-year antique business. Jean was an avid Red Sox fan.
Survivors include her children; Kathryn Bousquet and her husband, Stephen of York, Maine, Karla Jurentkuff and her husband, Karl of Peacham, Keith Wortman and his wife, Kareen of Aliso Viejo, Calif., and Kevin Wortman and his wife, Linda of Waterbury Center, Vt.; grandchildren, Kevin, Kristopher, Katie, Sarah, Joseph, Jeffrey, Elizabeth, Alexander; and great grandchildren, Eloise, Enid, Braydan, and Charlee.
She was predeceased by two brothers, William and Arnold Cass.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Central Vermont Medical Center.
