With love we honor the memory of Evelyn Kennison. Growing up on a dairy farm in West Glover, Vt, Evelyn attended Barton Academy and Johnson State College where she earned her degree in education and went on to teach mathematics at North Country High School. Although she retired after several years of teaching to be home with her two girls, Evelyn continued to tutor and teach part-time at the local community college.
Her dedication to others was innate as she served on numerous boards including Irasburg PTC, Library Board, Assistant Town Clerk and was especially dedicated to her church. Evelyn was uplifted by her faith as she lifted up others serving as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, a key member of the Ladies Aid and Church Fair committee. She was always willing to help whenever asked.
Even with her many town commitments, Evelyn’s greatest devotion was to her family. She married David Kennison on July 22, 1972 and was always by his side; whatever David was doing Evelyn was not far behind. She could often be found splitting wood, filling the bird feeders and mowing the lawn on her Kubota tractor (which was another love of hers) and genuinely enjoyed working alongside him.
Together they raised two daughters, Susan and Denise and welcomed a son-in-law Matthew. They were blessed with four grandchildren Jack, Sam, Luke, and Madalene.
After a heartbreaking diagnosis of cancer this fall, she passed away Jan. 24 surrounded by family and love.
In addition to her immediate family, Evelyn is survived by her father Donald King, her brothers and their wives: Wayne and Denise King, Dean and Pat King and Greg and Rhonda King along with her brothers and sister-in-law Donald and Judy Andrews and Donnie and Brenda Kennison. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Evelyn is predeceased by her mother Harriet King, sister Donalie King, mother and father-in-law Madalene and Dean Kennison.
Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Irasburg United Church at 11 a.m. Friends may call one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory can be made to: Irasburg United Church, PO Box 177, Irasburg, VT 05845 OR to D-H/Geisel Office of Development, Norris Cotton Cancer Center, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.