Everett Achilles - Obituary

Everett L. Achilles, 72, of Valrico, Fla., formerly of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Feb. 4, 2021, with his wife Shirley by his side. Everett was born in Barnet, Vermont, to the late Kermit (“Pete”) and Nancy (McCoy) Achilles. He grew up in Muskegon, Michigan, and graduated from Mona Shores High School. He completed his undergraduate studies at Lyndon State College and earned his M.Ed. from UNLV. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (Provoncha) Achilles, and they shared 50 years of marriage.
Everett is survived by his wife Shirley; daughters Nicole Heald of Lithia, Fla., Corinne Venizelos and her husband Nicholas of Oldsmar, Fla.; his grandchildren Cami, Kaitlyn, and Parker Heald of Lithia, Fla.; sisters Carole Achilles of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Jan Achilles of Clearwater, Fla.; nieces and nephews. Everett was predeceased by his parents and siblings Patricia Wagner and Richard, Ronald, Donna, and Arnold Achilles.
Everett served in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division, and was a Vietnam War veteran. He was a teacher and basketball coach in Barnet, Vt. He was assistant basketball coach of men’s basketball at Lyndon State College, and later was coach of the women’s basketball team at LSC. Always a skilled woodworker, he changed his career path when he fell in love with the historic restoration of covered bridges and historic barns. For many years he traveled extensively around the country working on restoration projects.
Everett was a member of The Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved restoring classic cars. He had a quick smile, many jokes and stories, and a really “big” and memorable personality. His daughters and grandchildren were the joys of his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Donate Life, Wounded Warrior Project, or Lost Angels Animal Rescue, Inc., PO Box 260212, Tampa, FL 33685.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.