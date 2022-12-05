Everett Howard McReynolds Obituary

Everett Howard McReynolds, 83, a lifelong dairy farmer, entered into his eternal home with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Dec. 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at his Lucky Hill Farm in North Danville.
Born on Sept. 20, 1939, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., “Buck” as many knew him, lived his life without frills and fanfare and had a relentless work ethic that was the antidote to everything. He was the second born of the late Earl and Evelyn McReynolds and is survived by his older brother Russell (Sandy) and younger sister, Earlene (James) Hayes. Buck graduated from the St. Johnsbury Trade School in 1958. He was the 3rd generation dairy farmer to run the operation “on the hill” in North Danville and his heart was full, seeing the 5th generation being raised on the farm. Buck always knew that his calling was to be a dairy farmer. There was no other place he wanted to be other than atop of his John Deere tractor, planting the seeds, cultivating and surveying the land, harvesting the bounty and caring for his herd of Jersey girls, all while giving thanks to God for allowing him to do so. Even during the darkest moments in farming (which is many) he always knew that God would provide for his family, and Buck was very close with his grandfather, Henry whom instilled in him the love of the Lord and that all the wisdom he would ever need could be found in our Heavenly Father’s word.
Because dairy farming wasn’t enough to keep Buck busy, he was a Nutrite Fertilizer and Schaeffer’s Oil distributor for 35 years. He treasured the personal relationships he had with his VT/NH customers which were many fellow farmers, town road crews, and industrial equipment operators. Buck had an extensive repertoire of jokes that he would slide in the middle of a conversation without breaking stride and left you laughing, but wondering if that was part of the story or a joke. It wasn’t uncommon to find a traffic jam on the rural back road of the farm, as Dad would be chatting with neighbors and fellow farmers driving by, catching up on news and swapping jokes.
The foundation of Buck’s life consisted of faith, family, friends and service to his country and neighbors. With that heart, he served in the Vermont National Guard, was a Past Master of the Masonic Lodge in Danville, and a member of the Mount Sinai Shriners. When tragedy struck his fellow farmers or neighbors were in need, without a word, Buck would go out and get things taken care of for them. There was no such thing as “retirement” for a dairy farmer like Buck, but he did get a chance in the later years to hone his talent in his wood workshop known as the “Pouting Parlor” where he created unique and special clocks, bowls, furniture, boxes and toys that he loved gifting away to special people in his life, including his grandchildren, neighbors, nurses and doctors. He also enjoyed tending to his bees, jarring up his Lucky Hill honey and proudly giving it away to everyone. Buck always would make someone’s day a little sweeter with his selfless ways, kind heart and perfectly timed joke.
Everett is survived by his cherished wife, Martha. He first laid eyes on his future bride when Martha and her nursing school roommate was visiting Buck’s sister, Earlene. The young ladies entered the barn and Martha (being a farmer’s daughter herself) immediately started lugging heavy milk pails. Buck’s father told him “you better marry that girl” and he did just that on May 18, 1963 at the United Church of Canada in Lennoxville, Quebec. That union flourished for 59 beautiful years and blessed them with 4 children: Cheryl (Bill) Verge, Mary (Jeff) Davis, Henry (Jennifer) McReynolds all of North Danville and Suzanne (Mark) Hall of Dunbarton, NH. He deeply loved and beamed with pride when he would talk about his grandchildren: Justin and Jacob Davis, Luke, Andy, Abigail and Nick McReynolds and Bradford and Jackson Hall and his great granddaughters: Paisley, Everley and Maylea Davis. Everett also cherished the special relationships he had with his nieces and nephews; Wendy, Tina, Sheila, Jay, Dianne, Cathy, Barb, Garth and Carl. He treated them like his own children, including coming up with their special childhood nicknames, and having them come to the barn and do chores or unload hay wagons.
Per request of Everett, there will be a graveside service at the Pope Cemetery and a Celebration of Life held at the farm in the Spring of 2023. Details will be published at a later date.
