Everett passed away on Sept. 13, 2019 due to cancer, he was 57 years old. Everett was born on May 28, 1962 to Everett and Mary (Iverson) Dopp. Everett grew up in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and worked here for the majority of his life. Everett enjoyed fishing and hunting. His greatest joy are his two sons and grandchildren.
Everett is survived by his wife Karen, his two sons Adam (Robin) and Justin and his two grandsons Justin and Caleb. He is also survived by his siblings, Ernest (Diane) Dopp, Betty Stewart, James (Rhonda) Dopp, Cathy (Mark) Handy and Carol (Jeff) Hale. Many nieces and nephews, especially Eric.
Everett is pre-deceased by his parents and his sister Glenna.
Everett will surely be missed by family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at his home at 835 Duck Pond Road, Waterford, Vt. If anyone would like to attend please RSVP his wife Karen, at 802-274-6974 for the time that the celebration will begin.
