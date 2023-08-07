Everett R. Aldrich Obituary

Everett R. Aldrich, 76, Bethlehem, N.H. passed away on July 24, 2023. He was born on March 20, 1947, to Paulina (Hanks) and Eden D. Aldrich in Lancaster N.H. He graduated from Woodsville High school with the class of 1965. He attended the School of Floral Design. He was drafted into the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge, he then attended UNH for horticulture.
Everett was involved in 4-H his whole childhood. He was a 4-H leader in Northumberland, N.H. and was involved in the Lancaster Fair as a judge and as a superintendent serving on the board. He worked at Lancaster Hospital and was on the Auxiliary Board for the Littleton Hospital. He also served on the board of the Weathervane Theatre. He was a 50+ year member of Grange in both Littleton and North Stratford as well as a member of Pomona. He served as Master, Assistant Steward, and Lecturer of the Grange. He served in State Grange as well. Everett was a well-known tailor, avid quilter, loved gardening, but working on the farm was not his favorite pastime. Everett is best known for his work as owner and floral designer of The Village Green Florist and Floral Effects.
Everett is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cynthia (Cindy) Lovering, two daughters: Melissa Lalumiere of Bethlehem, Kris-ann Gault (Kevin), Harrisburg South Dakota: four granddaughters and two grandsons. Brothers: twin Eden R. (Susan), John C. (Charlene), James J. (Pam), Rodney (Gerb), and Daniel P.: many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by both his parents, and his brother William.
There will be a private burial for immediate family and a celebration of life in the near future.
