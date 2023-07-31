Everett Russell Ranney Obituary

Everett Russell Ranney, age 87, passed peacefully at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on July 27, 2023.
Everett was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Dec. 13, 1935, son to the late Frank Russell and Lura (Dresser) Ranney. He graduated from St J Trade School in 1955. Growing up he worked on the family farm in East St. Johnsbury until venturing out to the workforce beyond. He worked as a truck driver most all his life and drove for Lawrence Sand & Gravel, Menut & Parks, Independent Food and EHV Weidmann. He married Annie Wright on July 27, 1963, and shared 36 years at the time of her passing on March 8, 2000.
Everett was very active in the community, serving as Worshipful Master of the Passumpsic Lodge #27 in 1971, a member of Mystic Star Chapter #29 OES and was Worthy Patron in 1967. He served in the Vermont National Guard, an avid gardener and known for Rototillering for the much of the St. Johnsbury community. He was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church, served youth sports Little League Baseball and was on the Academy Football chain gang for a number of years. He served the Boy and Girl Scouts organizations. He was a member of “Maplefields morning coffee clutch” likely a charter member.
He enjoyed traveling the country, visiting his family wherever they were and all the sites along the way, making sure he was attending his grandchildren’s many activities. Here in the NEK, gardening, baking (especially for the ladies at the Colonial House) and driving the back roads were popular activities for him to enjoy.
He is survived by his three children, John Ranney, wife Kathy, daughter Emily, and son Cameron of Fricso, Texas; Annette Cail, husband Doug, daughter Jennifer, and son Aaron of Lisle, Ill.; James Ranney, sons Jake, and Zach of Wallingford, Conn. as well as his sister-in-law Carolyn Wright of St. Johnsbury.
He was predeceased by his sister: Priscilla St. Cyr. and brother-in-law Perley J. Wright.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday Aug. 26, 2023, at the Grace United Methodist Church on Central Street in St. Johnsbury with the Rev. Hyung-Kyu Yi officiating. Family burial will precede at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Johnsbury Academy Alumni Association, Streeter-Trafton Fund, 1000 Main St., St. J or to the Grace United Methodist Church, 36 Central St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
