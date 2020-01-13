Everett Warren Clifford - Obituary

Everett Warren Clifford, born December 12, 1960, died on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Born and raised in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Everett enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, playing tennis, and swimming at the Kiwanis Pool. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1979. He then enlisted in the Marine Corp and traveled the world. When he finished his career in the Marines he was involved in Culinary Arts, which brought him to his love of food. Everett also served in law enforcement in South Carolina. More recently, he has been involved in the Community Garden, growing vegetables to share with everyone.
Since 1970, Everett has been involved in three different churches in the community. He has held positions such as treasurer, trustee, and deacon. The last 20 years he devoted his live to caregiving. He spent the last 13 ½ years with the Waterford Group Home and NKHS where he helped many people and touched many lives. He will be remembered by many and missed deeply.
He is survived by his mother: Kay Clifford of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; 4 siblings: Susan Sweeny of Virginia, Chandler Clifford of St. Johnsbury, Stanley Clifford of Nevada, and Edie Clifford MacKay of Monroe, N.H.; a daughter: Samantha Clifford of Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his father: Richard Clifford in 2002.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the First Congregational Church, 1869 Breezy Hill Road in St. Johnsbury Center, Vt., in the Fellowship Hall from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 18, with light refreshments.
Burial will be in the spring, Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Grove Cemetery in East St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Donations may be made in Everett’s memory to the First Congregational Church of St. Johnsbury Center, 1869 Breezy Hill Road, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.