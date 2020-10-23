Everett Warren Clifford - Obituary

Everett Warren Clifford, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., born on Dec. 11, 1960, died on Jan. 9, 2020.
A Graveside service, officiated by Rev. Dr. Jeffery Potter, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, 11 a.m. at Grove Cemetery in East St. Johnsbury, Vt. A light lunch will be served following the service at the First Congregational Church of St. Johnsbury Center, 1869 Breezy Hill Road, St. Johnsbury Center, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.