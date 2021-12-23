Faith L. Leonard Obituary

Faith L. Leonard, age 76, of Depot Street, West Burke, Vt., passed away at the Pines Nursing Home, early Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, where she had resided the past three years.
Faith was born in Newport, Vt., on May 3, 1945, daughter to the late Kenneth and Grace (Woods) Aiken. She grew up in and around Coventry, Vt. She married Kenneth “Sonny” Leonard and became a stay-at-home mom raising three boys. She enjoyed camping, going to the races and to BINGO. Faith had a salt and pepper collection that she kept track of, and she knew what they all were, over 2000 at one time! Her family was her center and she loved all the family gatherings.
She is survived by her sons: Kenneth Leonard, Jr. of W. Burke, Steven and wife, Molli, of Lyndonville, Jerry and wife, Laura, also of Lyndonville, grandchildren: Dayna Skelton, Hannah Jewell, Elizabeth Leonard, Cassandra Leonard, Natalie Leonard, Bradley Leonard, great-grandson: Wyatt Skelton, her brothers: Malcolm and Ronald Aiken and wife, Nancy, sister-in-law: Shirley Aiken, Janice Brooks, Helen Manteuffel and a brother-in-law: Donald “Dickie” Charland.
She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Kenneth, Sr. in 2005, her siblings: Donald “Buck,” Durwood “Dimick,” Ruby, Audrey, Madeline, Anabelle, Uriel “Babe,” Douglass “Joe,” Marylou “Dolly,” Reginald and her brother-in-law: Elwin “Pino” Leonard.
A graveside service will be planned for 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Lyndon Center Cemetery. There will be no calling hours at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
