Ferne Young, 93, of Berlin, N.H. and most recently as a resident of the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center, passed away on December 3, 2021.
Ferne was born in St. Johnsbury on November 16, 1927, the daughter of Andrew and Glenn Arthur. She grew up in Barnet, Vt and graduated from McIndoe’s Academy in 1945. She graduated from Burdett Business School in 1946.
Ferne married Frederick Brown on August 25, 1948, who predeceased her on June 28, 1960. In 1963 she married Howard Young, who predeceased her on October 17, 1997. They built a home on The Plains in Monroe, NH where she continued to live until moving to Berlin in 2007.
Ferne worked as a secretary for the St. Johnsbury Trade School, Ralston Purina, Ophthalmology Associates, and for John Armstrong, DDS until she retired in 1989. Ferne loved to travel and enjoyed many trips around the globe. She loved antiques and going to auctions. She was also a member of the Barnet Congregational Church and a former member of the Rebekah’s of St. Johnsbury.
In addition to her two husbands, she was predeceased by her son James, in February of 2017, and her daughter Cynthia Griffin, in April of 2020. She leaves her grandson, Nicholas, and her son-in-law Steven of Berlin, N.H. In addition, she leaves her sister Janet and husband Paul of Bagdad, Kentucky, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Calling hours will be on Tuesday morning from 9 to 10 a.m., prior to the service.
Interment will be in the spring at the Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, N.H. Anyone who wishes may make a donation to the American Cancer Society or to a Humane Society in her memory. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
