Finnian Thomas Rooney, 17, of Walden, passed away Jan. 3, 2020. Finn was born July 31, 2002 to his Momma, Tara Reese and Dad, Alex Rooney. He leaves behind his loving parents, his beloved brother Lyle Rooney, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many friends from coast to coast.
Finn had a special way of touching the hearts of all who knew him and while he is gone too soon, he will never be forgotten.
A memorial service and community dinner will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hazen Union School and all are welcome. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.