Fletcher Van Gorder Parker Obituary

Fletcher Van Gorder Parker, known to most as Van, 92, of Cromwell, Conn., and formerly of West Hartford and Windsor, Conn., and Danville, Vt., beloved husband of the late Lucille (Hempel) Parker, passed away, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home in Cromwell with family and friends nearby.
Born in Winchester, Mass., and raised in Hartford, by the late Fletcher and Katharine Lewis (Ordway) Parker, he graduated from the Loomis School and later Middlebury College and Yale Divinity School. He then embarked on a more than 40-year career as a parish minister.
He met Lucille while serving as a pastor outside of Cincinnati, Ohio and she was the director of children’s ministry at a nearby church. They married in 1959 and moved to Clare, Mich., where Van continued his ministry before moving again to Springfield, Mass., where he served as an associate minister. In 1968, Van and Lucille moved to Windsor where he spent the next 27 years serving as the senior minister at First Church in Windsor, and Lucille served alongside him as his partner in that ministry.
Van and Lucille retired in 1995 and split their time between West Hartford, Conn., and their Danville, Vt., home enjoying their family and their many friends while continuing to serve and welcome others. Van was a loving husband to Lucille for 62 years, and a loving son, brother, father, father-in-law, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He was a person of deep faith and optimism. He was a champion of the underdog, a berry and vegetable gardener extraordinaire, a Red Sox fan, world traveler and, for the past 12 years, a poet. He wrote five books of poetry. He had twinkly eyes. He loved to laugh. He loved unconditionally. He saw the goodness in everyone. He felt discouraged when others were mean to anyone. His default mode was kindness.
Van leaves his two daughters, Susan G. Parker of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Elizabeth Parker Murnaghan and her husband George of Lexington, Mass., and his son Douglas Parker and his wife Kimberly of Bethesda, Md.; and grandchildren Madeleine, Jackson, and Faith Parker and Grace, Luke, and James Murnaghan.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the First Church UCC in Windsor, 107 Palisado Avenue, Windsor, Conn. A reception will follow the service. Contributions in Van’s memory may be made to either the First Church in Windsor UCC or Center Church in Hartford, Conn. The Carmon Family of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is honored to care for our dear friends and colleague, the Parker Family.
