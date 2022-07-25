Fletcher Van Gorder Parker Obituary

Fletcher Van Gorder Parker, known to most as Van, 92, of Cromwell, Conn., and formerly of West Hartford and Windsor, Conn., and Danville, Vt., beloved husband of the late Lucille (Hempel) Parker, passed away, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home in Cromwell with family and friends nearby.

Born in Winchester, Mass., and raised in Hartford, by the late Fletcher and Katharine Lewis (Ordway) Parker, he graduated from the Loomis School and later Middlebury College and Yale Divinity School. He then embarked on a more than 40-year career as a parish minister.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.