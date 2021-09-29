Florence F. Colby Obituary

Florence F. Colby, 81, of Pond Hill Road, Lunenburg, Vt., died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, N.H. She was born Jan. 2, 1940, in Lunenburg, the daughter of Ovila and Mabel (Blood) Roy and graduated from Concord High School.
On Sept. 5, 1959, she married Ronald L. Colby and they made their home in Lunenburg. She worked for many years in several local shoe factories, retiring from Pak 2000 in the mid 1990s. She had been a member of All Saints Church in Lancaster, for many years. Florence was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed time spent with family. She especially enjoyed ocean cruises and trips to casinos with her sisters and brothers-in-law, playing bingo, and time spent with her close friends Eddie and Marie Boulay. In addition, Lancaster Fair, gardening, canning, and playing cards were special times for her. She was a lady with a big heart to so many family members and friends, always putting others before herself. She always made time to follow her grandchildren’s numerous accomplishments and activities.
She is survived by a son Stephen Colby and his wife, Kelley of Lunenburg. Three daughters, Melody Barney and her husband, Jeff, of Groveton, Marie Forbes and her husband, Scott, of Lancaster, and Wendy Quimby and her husband, Michael, of Concord, Vt.; eight grandchildren, Ryan Lynn Jordan, and husband Kevin, Justin Barney, and wife Ashley, Michelle McVetty, and husband Eric, Mitchell Forbes, and wife Hannah, Jessica Colby, Brooklyn Ward, and husband Jacob, Logan Quimby, and Jordan Quimby; sixteen great grandchildren, Peyton, Lucas, Jacob, Jayce, Dakota, Jasmine, Hunter, Jackson, Avery, Easton, Autumn, Emerson, Lyvia, Adriena, Grayson, and Kolbie. Four brothers, George Roy, Clayton Roy, Albert Roy all of Lunenburg and Ernest Roy and his partner, Ellen, of Maidstone; four sisters Janette Thompson, and her husband Romaine, of Mechanicsville, Va., Irene Chase of Littleton, Vernabelle Ingerson of Lisbon, Arlene Baird, and her husband, Brion, of Tucson, Ariz.; and brother-in-law Robert Colby and his wife Cindy, of Lancaster; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Ronald of 47 years, her parents, Ronald’s parents Elwin and Verl Colby, a brother Norman Roy, a sister Yvonne Henderson, brother and sister-in-law Donald and Marilyn Colby.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Lunenburg Fire Department, PO Box 82, Lunenburg, VT 05906.
Memorial calling hours will be Friday evening Oct. 8, 2021, 5-8 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Mass will be celebrated at All Saints Church in Lancaster on Oct. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. Reverend Matthew Schultz, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Lunenburg.
For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
