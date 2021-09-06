Florence M. Mathewson Obituary

Florence Mabel Mathewson, 83, of Liberty Street in St. Johnsbury, passed away on September 1, 2021, at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
Florence was born in Bath, N.H. on November 9, 1937, to Robert and Lottie (Gochee) Nelson. She drove a taxi for Felburt Brown for 30 years as well as working as a chambermaid for the Yankee Traveller and then the Holiday Motel. Florence enjoyed her flower garden and making everyone laugh. Her smiles were always helpful like she was shining on everyone with her sunshine. She loved playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always giving great advice and all her love to her family.
Survivors include her children: Tina Scott of Florida, Robin Allen of Lyndonville, VT, Tammy Tinkham and husband, Rodney, of Groton, VT, Lisa Morse of St. Johnsbury, and Rachel Hannett of Lisbon; her sisters: Lillian Dauphin, Ruthie Woodard and husband, Leanard, and Jayne Nelson; brothers: Donnie Nelson and wife, Gerry, and Ronnie Nelson; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
She was predeceased by her husband: Derwood W. Mathewson; her parents: Robert and Lottie Nelson; sons: David and Jay Mathewson; sisters: Harrett and Fran; and brothers: Pat, John, Scott, Phillip, and Paul.
There will be no services at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
