Floyd Eugene Whiting Obituary

Floyd Eugene Whiting, 88, of Lakeland, Fla., died at home on Nov. 7, 2022, from Alzheimer’s Disease. He was born July 26, 1934, in Belin, N.H., to Violet Smith & Vernan Whiting.
Floyd was predeceased by his siblings Marjorie, Evelyn, Mary, Hazen, Adrian and Ida. Floyd careers included farming, truck driving, construction, and a bus mechanic. Upon his retirement, Floyd and his wife of 43 years, Jean Whiting, retired to Lakeland, Fla. Floyd and Jean spent several years traveling in their RV touring the country and volunteering with Habitat with Humanity as a caravanner. Floyd enjoyed sharing his construction knowledge and was an inspiration to many.
Mr. Whiting is survived by his spouse, Jean Whiting; 8 children: Dennis Whiting, Island Pond, Vt., Bonnie Whiting, Island Pond, Brian Whiting, Walterboro, S.C., Johnny Whiting, Conway, S.C., Debbie Whiting, Walterboro, S.C., Alvin Whiting, Waterford, Vt., Christopher Whiting, Coventry, Vt., and Carla Whiting, Conway, S.C.; 4 stepchildren: Russell Forsythe, Clearwater Beach, Fla., Douglas Forsythe, Howell, N.J., Tammy Whiting, Conway, S.C., and Garry Forsythe, Princeton, N.J. Mr. Whiting was also grandfather to 30 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the spring in Vermont.
