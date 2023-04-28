Floyd J. Kenney Obituary

Floyd J. Kenney, 88, Lancaster, N.H., died Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023 at Weeks Medical Center, after a recent illness and a long period of declining health.
Born May 1, 1934 in Harrietstown, N.Y., Floyd was the son of Peter C. and Catherine (Thomas) Kenney. In 1952 he graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and from 1954 to 1958 he served in the U.S. Air Force. During that time, he met and married the mother of his daughters, Kerstin M. Lindqvist of Stockholm. Their matrimony was held in Paris in December of 1956.
Floyd worked much of his life as a bookkeeper, including 10 years of employment with the Lyndonville Savings Bank. He was an avid horseman and accomplished Equestrian. Memberships included the White Mountain Riding Club and the American Legion. He was also a former manager of the North Country Horse Show.
Surviving family members include his daughters Katherina Ann Kenney and Karen Marie (Ulf) Kenney, both of Stockholm; their mother Kerstin M. Lindqvist; grandchildren, Patrik (Sanna) Kenney, Madeleine (Henrik) Kenney, Jesper (Caroline) Kenney, Martin (Maria) Kenney; great-grandchildren, Chloe, John and Tom, Elis; a brother Freddie H. Kenney of Waterford, Vt.; a sister Helen K. Bedor of St. Johnsbury; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Peter C. Kenney and Catherine T. Burgess; sisters Hilda K. Daigle and Mary E. (Roland) Letourneau ; brothers Stephen (Nancy) Burgess, Donald (Annette) Burgess; and so many family and friends.
Visiting hours will be held Friday evening May 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning May 13 at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, Lancaster. Reverend Britto Adaikalam, pastor, will officiate. A burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster. A luncheon will follow services in the parish hall at All Saints Church.
