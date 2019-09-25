Forrest Anthony “Tony” Greenwood - Obituary

Forrest Anthony “Tony” Greenwood, 58, of Cushgerlin Road in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home following a fierce and courageous battle with cancer.
Tony was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, on September 5, 1961, to Leo Albert Greenwood and Dale (Beam) Greenwood. Tony was raised in Lyndonville, Vt., where he attended Lyndon Institute. “Tank” as he was affectionately known, enjoyed his football career there immensely. Tony graduated in 1979 and then attended Norwich University until proudly joining the Army.
In 1982 Tony married the love of his life Ann (Pezdirtz). After returning from his station in Panama, Tony and Ann settled down in St. Johnsbury, where they raised their daughters, Brittany and Desiree.
Upon his return to St. Johnsbury Tony went to work for his father-in-law as a property manager before joining his brother Brian at Greenwood’s Plumbing and Heating in 1992.
Tony enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and always put them before himself. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed his time in the woods hunting or on the lake fishing.
Tony was a member of the B.P.O.E. and the Knights of Columbus and also enjoyed time serving the community. Still talking, Tony spent many years as a member of the St. Johnsbury School Board and had a strong passion for politics. Tony also truly enjoyed his time coaching youth football.
Of all the things Tony accomplished in life, nothing mattered more to him than his grandchildren. He adored each and every one of them and could always be found at all of their events, as their biggest cheerleader. They meant the world to Tony, and him to them. He certainly was Papa … the man, the myth, the legend.
Tony touched many lives throughout the years and will be dearly missed. You da man, Big Dog, you da man!
Survivors include his wife of 37 years: Ann Greenwood of St. Johnsbury; two daughters: Desiree Greenwood of Lyndonville, Vt., and Brittany Greenwood and fiancé, Chris Matte, of Waterford, Vt.; 7 grandchildren: Taylor, Carter, Ava, Raegan, Addy, Colsen, and Toni Rae; his father: Leo Greenwood of St. Johnsbury; three brothers: Brian and wife, Lucy, of Wheelock, Vt., Todd and wife, Wendy, of Kirby, Vt., and Shawn of Lyndonville, Vt.; his mother-in-law: Karen Salyer; sister-in-law: Krista Julian; brothers-in-law: David Pezdirtz, Stephen Pezdirtz, and Robert Achilles (Lorie); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tony was predeceased by his mother: Dale (Beam) Greenwood; a sister: Lorie Achilles; his father-in-law: David Pezdirtz; and a nephew: Matthew Greenwood.
A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Fr. Robert Little, will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Winter Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Friends may call on the family Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home at 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Donations in Tony’s memory can be made to Lyndon Youth Football, 117 Horseshoe Lane, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.