Forrestine ‘Tina’ Nelson Driscoll - Obituary

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Forrestine “Tina” Nelson Driscoll said their final goodbyes on Aug. 24, 2019 just shy of her 88th birthday. Tina was born Aug. 25, 1931 in Glover, Vermont and moved to St Johnsbury in 1968. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Driscoll (2002), son-in-law Richard Taylor (2016), granddaughter Michelle Taylor (2007), niece Cheryl Buxton (1991), and sister Betty Glaze (2014) and many lifelong friends.
Tina passed at home surrounded by her family that she loved spending time with. Family includes her children Deb Taylor and late husband Richard Taylor, Beth Bigelow and husband Bob Bigelow, Donna Brancheau and husband Tom Brancheau, and Susan Driscoll. Grandchildren Jeni Maynard (husband Aaron), Danny Bigelow (wife Crystal), Sean Driscoll, Erin Kautz (husband Justin), Nathan Taylor (wife Katie), Alex Brancheau (wife Melissa) and Evan Woods. Great-grandchildren Lizi and Ryan Maynard, Stephen Bigelow, Ava and Nolan Kautz, Natalie, Ella and Lacey Taylor, and Cooper. Chloe. Carson. Cody and Carter Brancheau. Also, sisters Lou Teichman and family, Bonnie Hobitz and family and Joyce Dellechiaie and family, niece Jeanne Sullivan. Niece Marybeth Torosian and children Al Walalis (wife Keri), Michelle Young and Katie Buxton. Friend Inga Grey. And the family thanks our very special friend Anne Greene.
Tina enjoyed going on cruises, gambling at the casino, hoteling with family, Salisbury beach, camping, dancing and being with her family.
The family will have a private burial service.
