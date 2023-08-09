Foster LaRoy Coburn of Newport, Vt. died at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center on July 31, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born the third of four brothers in Harvey Station, New Brunswick to John Percy and Jessie (Wood) Coburn.
Percy’s employment brought the family to Brownville Junction, Maine and eventually to Newport, Vt.
Foster enlisted in the Air Force, serving at various bases in the U.S. and Guam during the Korean War. While stationed in Texas, he married the love of his life, Teresa Lague of Newport, Vt. in August of 1952, beginning nearly 52 years of married life until her death in 2004.
Foster had a love of family and friends, dancing, hunting and having a good time. He retired from Grand Union groceries after 35 years and enjoyed 30 years of retirement. Many would know him to look and act a bit of a grump, but he was really a Teddy Bear.
Foster is survived by his children: Garry and Agathe Coburn of Newport, Vt., Kevin and Catherine Coburn of Bowie, Md. and Anne and Thomas Anderson of Medway, Mass. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Gabrielle Coburn and Philippe Caron and their children Kilia and Killian of Kingston, Ontario, John and Katherine Coburn and their daughter Eleanor of Newport, Vt., Carrin Coburn and her partner Austin Whipple of Hinesburg, Vt., Bennett and Hannah Coburn of Newport, Vt., Kelly Coburn and partner Phoenix Colbert of Baltimore, Md., Keith Coburn of Bowie, Md., Richard Anderson of Blackstone, Mass. and Lauren Anderson of Medway, Mass. as well as former daughter-in-law Denise Coburn of Newport, Vt. and many nieces and nephews.
Foster was predeceased by his wife Teresa and his son Michael, his parents, his brothers George Glen, John Frank, Lewis and their spouses.
Foster’s family would like to acknowledge their appreciation for the care and attention he received during his stay at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center. We would also like to acknowledge two nephews; George Lague and Richard Gosselin for their road trips, visits, lunches and trips to the barbershop that Dad so greatly enjoyed and truly looked forward to.
There will be calling hours from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Foster’s Life at Curtis Britch & Bouffard, on Aug. 18 with interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to are requested to donate to North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, VT. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.