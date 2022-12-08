Fr. Joseph A. Lively Obituary

Fr. Joseph A. Lively, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vt.
Fr. Lively was born in Heath, Mass. on April 25, 1929, the son of the late Mederic and Eleanor (Cote) Lively. He is predeceased by his brothers, Armand, Claude, and Frederic, and his sisters, Sister Mary Martina, SM., Marion, and Lenita. He is predeceased by nephews Joseph and John, the sons of Armand Lively and Rev. Jerome Lively, the son of Frederic Lively. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
His education was at local schools until his studies for the priesthood: two years at St. Michael College in Colchester and six years at St. John Seminary in Brighton, Mass. He was ordained on February 2, 1957, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Burlington by Most Rev. Robert Joyce. His assignments consisted of a brief stay at St. Thomas Parish in Underhill Center (1957); Christ the King Parish, Rutland (1957-1963); St. Mark Parish in Burlington (1963-1968); Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Troy (1968-1974); St. Ann Parish in Milton (1974-1976); St. Peters Parish in Rutland (1976-1984); Holy Cross Parish in Malletts Bay (1984-1990); and St. John the Evangelist Parish in St. Johnsbury (1990-2002) at which time he joined the ranks of Senior Priest. In later years he spent January-March in Port Charlotte, Fl where he concelebrated Mass at St. Charles Borromeo.
He held the position of dean in several of his parishes. He was also involved in the Priests Servile Movement. For several years he was very involved in the Cursillo Movement in Vermont, being one of its founders in Vermont and for several years serving in the role of Spiritual Director.
One of his proudest accomplishments was his involvement in the establishment of Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury.
Fr. Joe loved his home “Camp” in Peacham and shared his time there with the recently deceased Fr. Richard Tinney. Fr. Raymond Maloney was an equal part of this trio and passed many years ago. In his senior years, he found a great deal of joy in “filling in” for his brother priests when they needed to be away for the weekend. He also enjoyed hosting several pilgrimages to Europe and the Holy Land.
He loved the Priesthood and the people he served.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 12, 2022, 1:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 49 Winter Street in St. Johnsbury, with burial immediately following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. John Street in St. Johnsbury with Bishop Christopher J. Coyne as celebrant and the priests of the Diocese of Burlington concelebrating.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, 4-7 PM at St. John the Evangelist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Good Shepherd School Foundation would be deeply appreciated (121 Winter Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sayles Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
