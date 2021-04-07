Frances (Aiken) Goodwin Obituary

Frances (Aiken) Goodwin
1942-2021
Our family lost one of its most cherished members April 4, 2021. Frances (Aiken) Goodwin peacefully joined the Lord surrounded by family at the Pines Rehab Facility, Lyndonville, Vermont.
Fran was born to Charles and Thelma (Eldridge) Aiken in McIndoes Falls, Vermont where she grew up on the family farm. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1951 where she was proud of the big green. She showed her school spirit by playing in the band and was First Chair Allstate Musician.
Fran was an active member of Grace Methodist Church in Lyndonville, playing the piano as well as serving as treasurer for several years. Fran had a heart to serve others and was selfless in her actions.
Fran was an outdoor enthusiast enjoying skiing, hiking, camping, and ice-skating; she even played Auntie Em in the annual Fenton Chester ice show “Wizard of Oz.” She could be found cheering and supporting her children and grandchildren and all their activities.
Fran was an amazing mother to her three children along with having an open door and a full cupboard for all of their friends.
Fran is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Michael Goodwin, son Bradley Goodwin and wife Denise, daughter Joy (Goodwin) Gabriel and husband Rusty, grandchildren Dylan Goodwin and fiancé Stephanie Garrett, Breanna (Goodwin) Newton and her husband Luther Newton, Rossen Goodwin, Sawyer Goodwin, Brody Gabriel, Emma Gabriel, Brinley Gabriel, and great grandchildren Wyett Goodwin, Whitlee Newton, Luther Bradley Newton, and several nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by son Casey Goodwin, 1993, granddaughter Kensey Katherine Gabriel, brother Alden Aiken, and sister Mary (Aiken) Ely.
Fran’s family was her entire life and kept her young at heart. She was our rock, our love, an extremely special woman who will be missed by all.
Our family would like to send a sincere, heartfelt thank you for all the love, care, and support the staff of the Pines has given Fran over the past six years. Your kindness and compassion will not be forgotten.
Romans 8:18 “ We have sufferings now. But the sufferings we have now are nothing compared to the glory that will be given to us.“
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lyndonville United Methodist Church, PO Box 543, Lyndonville, VT
05851.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.