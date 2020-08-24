Frances Paone Egizi

December 27, 1925 - August 10, 2020
With great sorrow the family of Frances Egizi announce her passing away, at her home in Delray Beach, Fl., surrounded by her family. Born in The Bronx New York on December 27, 1925 to Anthony and Rachel Paone, she moved to Florida in 1972.
She was predeceased by her husband Constantino Egizi in 1981 and her brother Angelo Paone in 2002. She is survived by two sisters, Marjorie Giaquinto and Barbara Lennane, both of Delray Beach, Fla.; her son Robert and wife Janet Egizi of St. Johnsbury, Vt; her daughter Vittoria and husband Enrique Charneco of Boca Raton, Fla. and her daughter Francesca and husband Anthony Sherbondy of Deerfield Beach, Fla. She was a wonderful Nanny to six grandchildren, Vincent Egizi and family of Beverly, Mass., Anthony Egizi and family of Berlin, Vt., Marisa Siebert and family of Washington state, Michael Charneco and family of Missouri, Melissa Loy of Florida and Andrew Loy and family of Florida.
She was affectionately known as “Super” Nanny to 12 great-grandchildren and Aunt Fran to many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
