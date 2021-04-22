Frances Thargay Obituary

On April 17, 2021, Frances Thargay, beloved daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 91.
Frances was born in Clay County, Mo., on Sept. 26, 1929, to Pauline Potter Clark and Arthur Barrett Clark. She never graduated High School because she refused to take gym class.
She ran away from home to become a front person for a Donkey Baseball team, traveling all over the south setting up their games. Many of these towns were so isolated that she (a teen), was often asked to speak at town meeting on various topics. Upon being returned to St. Louis, she ran away from home again and again until she finally made it to NYC, the city of her dreams.
In NYC’s West Village of the late 1940s, Frances became an actor with the Living Theater, appearing in Picasso’s “Desire Trapped by the Tail” (in which her friend Norman Soloman played the entire Polish army), Stein’s “Ladies Voices,” and Karel Čapek’s “R.U.R.” She embarked upon an affair with Julian Beck and lived for a time in the Cherry Lane Theater, her favorite. It was one of the happiest times of her life.
In 1954 she met and married Walter Thabit. Together they raised four children. Frances and Walter separated around 1970. Walter passed away in 2005.
In the 70s, Frances became interested in Tibetan Buddhism. Though her association with Geshe Rinpoche she met Nyandak Gendun Thargay, the love of her life, and married him in 1978. This was one of the happiest times in her life.
From the mid 70’s to 1986, she worked pro bono for the Office of Tibet as Executive Assistant to His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s Representative to the US, Tenzin Tethong. As such, she organized the first Conference on Tibet and wrote the first draft of Richard Gere’s proposal for Tibet House. Frances and Nyandak separated around 1986.
Frances then bought a house and land in Vermont and set herself to gardening and working on her house. She called this her last great love affair.
Around 2009, Alzheimer’s disease began working its insidious damage.
Frances will be remembered for her passionate love and support of the arts and her family, her service to the Tibetan community, and her intelligence, warmth, and laughter.
Frances is predeceased by her parents and both of her husbands. She is survived by her children, Darius, Alia, Nick, and Paavo, and her grandchildren, Corina and Ben.
With all our hearts, we thank the Union House Nursing Home staff in Glover, Vt. We deeply appreciate your kind, loving care.
Frances Thargay’s Funeral will be Tuesday, April 27. Visiting and service, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm St., Barton, Vt. Burial at 2 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frances Thargay’s name to TheTibetCenter.org or The Union House Nursing Home Activities Fund, 3086 Glover Road, Glover, VT 05839.
On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
