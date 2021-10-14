Francine G. ‘Fran’ (Porter) Thompson Obituary

Francine G. “Fran” (Porter) Thompson, 83, of Plaistow, N.H., died on Oct. 10, 2021 at the Holy Family Hospital, Methuen, Mass.
Born Feb. 2, 1938 in St. Johnsbury, Vt., she was the daughter of the late Francis Porter and the late Gladys (Barnett) (Porter) Landry.
Fran retired from Hudson Machinery in 2000. She enjoyed going to the races and traveling – especially to Foxwoods. Fran loved spending her winters in Texas and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Fran will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband of 56 years, Roger Thompson; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Nanci Thompson of Sandown, N.H.; daughters, Betty Thompson of Middlesex, N.C. and Tammy Thompson-Stone of Webster, Mass.; grandchildren, Doug Thompson, Gene Thompson, Tiffani Allain, Jennifer Zarella and Erika Richard; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Peyton, Tylor, Paige, Nathan, Jordyn, Parker, Pria and Aubrey; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Sam Williams and step-sisters, Beverly and Charleen. She also leaves behind several cousins, including Patricia Crapo who was like a sister to her and best friend, along with several nieces and nephews. She will forever be in our hearts.
She was pre-deceased by her father, Francis Porter; mother, Gladys Landry, stepfather, Thomas Landry; brothers, Warren Porter and Thomas “Joe” Landry and step-sister, Rosalie Sandville.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Cushman Cemetery in Dalton, N.H. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to share a cherished memory, please visit our website at www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
