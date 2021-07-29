Francis “Frank” Joseph Robb passed away on July 25, 2021 with his family by his side. Frank was born on April 6, 1943 in Epson, N.H. to Michael James Robb and Annie Madeline (Shallow) Robb.
Frank graduated from Haverhill Academy. He was a gifted athlete in basketball, baseball and cross country. He was the N.H. Class S Cross Country Champion in 1957 and 1958. There was always a ball being bounced or thrown around in the Robb household.
Frank attended Plymouth State College and joined the National Guard, attending the Officer’s Candidate School. His love for architecture and building led to a lifelong career as Superintendent for several large construction companies.
Frank was the lone Yankees fan in a large family of Red Sox fans. The rivalry and competitiveness was constant and although outnumbered, Frank held his own and wore his N.Y. Yankees hat with a smile on his face. He loved college basketball and was an avid Duke Blue Devils fan.
Frank was well-known for his quick wit and Irish humor and left people laughing and just plain enjoying his company.
Frank leaves his children, Veronica Robb Grenier (Martin), Catherine Robb Silsby and Francis Robb II; grandchildren Jessica, Lucas and Samuel; great-grandchildren Gabriel and Evelyn. His sisters, Patricia (George), Janet (Edmond) and Theresa (Larry), many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Mike, Don and spouse Brenda and Dale.
Per Frank’s wishes, there are no services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.