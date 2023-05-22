Francis ‘Franny’ R. Berwick Obituary

Francis “Franny” R. Berwick, 88, of Peacham, Vt., passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2023.
Francis was born June 10, 1934 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Leo and Stella (Ashford) Berwick. He attended Peacham schools and graduated from Peacham Academy in 1953. He was very active in sports at the Academy.
A few years later on July 14,1956 he married Gracia Emmons of Danville in which they shared 67 wonderful years together. Francis was a lifelong resident of Peacham.
In 1955, he became licensed as an insurance agent and remained an agent for 50 years. The agency was inside their home for 46 years until later moving to Peacham Village. In 2005 the agency was sold to their oldest son, Jeffrey Berwick, when Francis retired. When in high school he bought Holstein cattle and that was the beginning of his farming career which lasted until 1996 when all the cattle were sold. During his later farming years, he raised registered Holsteins. He and Gracia enjoyed spending time at the cattle auctions. One of his interests was being in a partnership of a prized Holstein bull that was later sold in Japan.
After his farming career ended, he continued to sell insurance. He enjoyed talking with his insurance clients. He always had a story or two to tell when someone or something was mentioned. Even up until the end, he would still tell stories of things that happened years ago.
Francis had served as Treasurer of Peacham Academy Trustee for over 40 years. He was an incorporator at Wells River Savings Bank for 50 years. He had served as President of the Bayley-Hazen Road Snowmobile Club, President of the Stevens Valley Men’s Club, an auditor of Cabot Creamery and a Justice of the Peace. He and Gracia remained members of the Bayley-Hazen Rd. Snowmobile Club for 55 years and were very active members.
He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, photography, horses, and watching basketball and football games on TV, a cup of coffee with a donut and companion to listen to his stories, inviting new acquaintances to view the field stone fireplace and the uniqueness of the home he shared with Gracia, much to her dismay.
Francis and Gracia both loved dancing and went to many area dances. They were well-known for their dancing style. For nearly 10 summers he looked forward to parking cars for the Vermont Mountaineers baseball team in Montpelier. Francis was happy driving his tractor in the 4th of July Parade in Peacham.
Throughout their years together, Francis and Gracia enjoyed spending time at their camps on Ticklenaked Pond and Joe’s Pond, along with many trips to Maine. A Caribbean cruise was awarded to Franny for insurance sales in 2000.
Francis was predeceased by his parents Leo and Stella Berwick, a step grandson, Aaron Jones, and his sister, Laura Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gracia Berwick; four children, Cheryl Stevenson and her husband Fred of Peacham, Jeffrey Berwick and his wife Cindy of Peacham, Bruce Berwick and his wife Wanda of Peacham, and Lynne Palmer and her husband Phillip of Groton; six grandchildren, Tonya Palmer, Cody Berwick, Krystal Berwick, Cassie Pasquino and her husband Ben, Brittany Berwick, Jennifer Riendeau and her husband Karl; eight great-grandchildren, Jayden, Addison, Carson, Eva, Bentley, Madelyn, Charlotte and Autumn; one niece who shared a love of white cake with date filling and maple frosting, Laurie Mailhot and her husband Doug, great-nephews Matthew Mailhot, and his wife Shelby, and Mitchell Mailhot and his companion Taylor; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Those who wish may make contributions in memory of Francis Berwick to the Peacham Fire Department and Rescue, PO Box 112, Peacham, VT 05862
Calling hours will be Monday May 29, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, NH. Services will be Tuesday May 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Peacham Congregational Church, 56 Church St. Peacham, VT, followed by interment at the Peacham Village Cemetery.
To offer the family an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting with arrangements.
