Francis Henry Deos - Obituary

Francis Henry Deos of Middle Island, New York, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019, at the age of 87. He was born in Wheelock, Vermont on Nov. 22, 1931, one of five children born to Viola Rose (Brown) Deos and Dewey Orlando Deos.
Francis graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1950. He helped on the family farm, then served in the Army National Guard and was deployed to Germany during the Korean War. He married Geraldine Peck of Sutton, Vermont, on Dec. 22, 1951 and moved to Long Island, New York and was the proud father of five children.
He was a retiree from Central Islip State Hospital, then built a construction company that he owned and operated for over years. Francis was a self-taught talented man with a true desire to succeed. He designed and built his own under road horizontal boring machine and drilling augers for his construction company. He designed several unique methods to solve construction challenges on his projects, along with gaining the knowledge of many other skills such as surveying, welding, electric, carpentry, and operating engineering.
His interests and hobbies included being an all star fast pitch softball pitcher, a local golf course champion, singing in the church choir, hunting, fishing, writing poems along with watching his favorite old time movies and westerns.
He touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed.
Survivors, include his wife of 67 years Geraldine (Peck) Deos; three sons: Timothy Deos and fiancée Diane of Middle Island, N.Y., Anthony Deos and wife Margaret of Manorville, N.Y., and Todd Deos of Middle Island, N.Y.; two daughters: Sandra Hance and husband Raymond of Middle Island, N.Y. and Cynthia Ferrara and her husband Scott of Ridge, N.Y.; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Two sisters: Marybelle Sicard of Barton, Vt., Joan Cote of Lyndonville, Vt.; one brother: Charles Deos and wife Doreene of Lyndonville, Vt., as well as numerous nieces, nephews and an Uncle Kenneth Brown about 101 years old. He was predeceased by a young brother.
Interment held at Lyndon Center Cemetery on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. Bereavement gathering to follow at the VFW Post 10038, 156 Hill St., Lyndonville Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.