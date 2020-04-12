Francis Henry Goyette - Obituary

IN LOVING MEMORY of Francis Henry Goyette who passed along peacefully with his family by his side on April 3, 2020. A native of Saint Johnsbury, Vermont; his full and well-lived life included community support, a loving marriage of 54 years to Alice Ann (Lamontagne) Goyette who recently passed along on Dec. 1, 2019, a lifelong dedication to his two daughters Marie Suzanne (Goyette) Wiese and Rita Dianne Goyette, his mother Edna Elizabeth (Labree) Goyette, family, and numerous friends. He will be remembered for his sense of purpose and support, his faith in God, service to country, and for his love of life that evolved around his wife, daughters, mother, family, and friends.
Francis was born Oct. 26, 1940, to Ernest A. Goyette (predeceased) and Edna E. (Labree) Goyette in St. Johnsbury, Vt. He was the single child of Ernest and Edna. Growing up in St. Johnsbury, he graduated from both the Saint Gabriel School and Saint Johnsbury Trade School. After graduation, he started working for Goss Tire Company as a Tire Technician. During that time, he and his father Ernest built a house together that his fiancée Alice designed. Once the house was built, Francis and Alice were married on Sept. 6, 1965. Shortly thereafter, he worked for the Vermont Tap & Die Company in Lyndonville that was a division of Vermont American. They had two beautiful and accomplished daughters, Marie Suzanne and Rita Dianne. He then transferred to Northeast Tool in Lyndonville which was also a division of Vermont American and worked in the Shipping Department for 30 years. Upon the closure of Northeast Tool, his next job was at Electrical Thermal Systems Incorporated (ETSI) in St. Johnsbury where he worked as a Shipping Clerk until 1998 when they merged and became Lydall Westex. There he worked in the Shipping Department until his retirement in 2005. During retirement, he continued working part time for the Saint Johnsbury Automobile Company as a Vehicle Driver.
Francis enlisted in the Vermont Army National Guard on Jan. 20, 1960 in St. Johnsbury. He served six months of active duty with the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Jackson, South Carolina from Jan. 31, 1960 – Jul. 30, 1960. Upon completion, he graduated as a Heavy Weapons Infantryman and was released back to the Vermont Army National Guard. During the next six years, he advanced to the rank of Sergeant as a Fire Team Leader and then to Staff Sergeant as a M48 Tank Commander. His awards included the Vermont Active Duty for Training Ribbon, Rifle Sharpshooter Qualification Badge, and Pistol Sharpshooter Qualification Badge. Francis received an Honorable Discharge on Jan. 19, 1966 and was released from Company B, 2nd Battalion, 172nd Armor in St. Johnsbury.
Francis had a passion for hunting, fishing, and gardening. One of his greatest joys was teaching both his daughters how to fish and taking them out on weekend fishing trips. He was also very fond of cats. Although Buddy (predeceased) was his “special” cat, his last loving cats were Minnie and Josie who gave him great comfort and company.
Francis enjoyed traveling to the coast of Maine with Alice and they made several friends along the way. Dancing was a pleasure and he enjoyed the Polka with Alice. Another great pleasure that Francis was dedicated to for many years and enjoyed was being a supporting member and Usher of the Saint John the Evangelist, Corpus Christi Parish Church. He was a leading role model and will be dearly missed by his parish and friends.
Francis had wonderful neighbors and friends, that he was very grateful for, that were always willing to assist him at any time when needed that included Dennis Bean, Theresa Boulay, Jeannette Keenan, and Rose Wood.
Francis is survived by his mother Edna Goyette, his daughter Marie and husband Keith Wiese Jr., his daughter Rita and partner Jeff Edgarton, sister-in-law Lorraine Lamontagne, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
As current restrictions may be lifted, Calling hours are scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, Saint John the Evangelist, Corpus Christi Parish Church,49 Winter Street and a burial service at the Mount Calvary Cemetery to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, donations and contributions may be made in memory of Francis H. Goyette’s name to either or both: St. John the Evangelist Church, 49 Winter Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 and/or Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
A special thank you to the CALEX Ambulance Service, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Sayles Funeral Home, and Saint Johnsbury Automobile Company in St. Johnsbury and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com
