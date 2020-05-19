In loving memory of Francis Henry Goyette who passed along peacefully with his family by his side on April 3, 2020.
The family will be available for a Processional Visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 2020, at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury. Guests are asked to drive south onto Summer Street coming in the entrance driveway to the funeral home and circling around the building remaining in your car to greet family who will be on the front porch. Anyone on foot may greet the family while remaining on the front lawn and observing physical distancing.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John The Evangelist Church and will Livestream on the funeral home’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Fr. Karl Hahr.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.