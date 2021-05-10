Francis W. ‘Frank’ Bruni Obituary

Francis W. “Frank” Bruni of Gorham, N.H., died peacefully at home surrounded by his immediate family on May 6, 2021. Frank was the youngest son of Francesco and Pasquarosa (Trevisani) Bruni. He was born on Nov. 27, 1934 in Cascade, Gorham, N.H. He married the love of his life, Sally Lehan Bruni, on June 18, 1960, and their happy marriage lasted for 61 years. Frank attended St. Benedict Parochial School through eighth grade and graduated from Gorham High School in 1952. Following graduation, he spent time in San Diego and joined the Armed Services while there. He served two years in the Army and then returned to Plymouth Teachers’ College from which he graduated in 1959. He also earned a Masters of Education from PSC. After many years as a teacher, coach, and then administrator in the Whitefield, Lebanon, Mascoma, and Berlin school districts, he retired from education in 1994.
Frank was an active participant in local, state, and national associations as well as spending many years on various committees with the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association. He served on various committees for the Town of Gorham as well as serving on the Board of Directors of the Androscoggin Valley Hospital prior to their building the new hospital. He also was a participating member of The Elks Club, VFW, and American Legion. He was an active communicant of Holy Family Catholic Church in Gorham. He was a devoted father and grandfather and was happiest at his camp at Maidstone Lake in Vermont, surrounded by all of his family. He also enjoyed many hours at AVCC playing golf with the “Renegades.”
Frank was predeceased by his parents and four brothers: Guy Bruni, Joseph Bruni, Amedeo Bruni, and Rev. Philip Bruni: four sisters: Adelina Dwyer, Rosa Bruni, Mary Bedard, and Rita McKinley.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Lehan Bruni: two sons: Francis Bruni and wife Chris of Sanibel, Fla.; Michael Bruni and wife Linda of Canby, Ore.: three daughters: Beverly (Bruni) Zambarano and husband Michael of Acton, Mass.; Susan (Bruni) Hopkins and husband John of Oceanside, Calif.; and Kathy-Jo (Bruni) Payette and husband David of Warwick, R.I.: 10 Grandchildren: Francis, Dominic, and Philip Bruni; Michael and Nicole Bruni; Sierra, Zachary, and Heather Zambarano; and Sam and Jack Payette; sister Joan (Bruni) Parisi and husband Robert, as well as many nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 15 at Holy Family Church in Gorham at 1 p.m. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in his name to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Special Olympics or a charity of one’s choice. The Bryant Funeral Home in Gorham is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
