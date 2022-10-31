Frank Bradford Tillotson Jr. Obituary

Frank Bradford Tillotson Jr., 63, passed away peacefully at his home in Dalton, N.H., on Friday, Oct. 28.
He was born in Lancaster, the son of Frank and Alice (Gould) Tillotson Sr. He was a graduate of Littleton High School, Class of 1977. He was a member of the cross-country team and LHS band. He worked at Pizza Hut. He had a radio show on the North Country Community radio called Nocturnal Caravan where he was known as “Bear on the Air.”
He enjoyed playing music from the Grateful Dead and once showed up at his niece’s 7th birthday party dressed as a bear. She had the biggest smile when she saw him. Frank took pleasure in kayaking, playing his guitar, music, fishing and especially finding a quiet place to read or create pictures on his etch a sketch. He loved many pets in his life including China & Gretta the beagles and Pete & Emma the chihuahuas.
One of Frank’s famous quotes was “If you are confused, listen to the music play” - Franklin’s Tower, the Grateful Dead.
He was predeceased by his grandmother Hazel Tillotson Lewis.
Frank is survived by his parents Frank and Alice, Dalton, a sister Robin and husband Everett Derrington, Littleton, a niece Lisa and husband Jon Fraser, Mason, Mich., former wife Regina Radice Lalumiere, and several cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4-6 p.m., at the Ross Funeral Home, Littleton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m., at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Littleton, with Father Ryan Amazeen officiating. Burial will follow at the Cushman Cemetery, Dalton, N.H. Donations inFranks memory may be made to Riverside Rescue, 236 Riverside Ave., Lunenburg, VT, 05906.
