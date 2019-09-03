Frank Ellis “Toot” Brooks - Obituary

Frank Ellis “Toot” Brooks, 90, at Atwood Street, Lisbon, N.H., died Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville.
He was born in Haverhill, N.H., April 17, 1929, a son of Olin C. and Persis C. (Dearth) Brooks and was raised on Dearborn Hill in East Haverhill where he and his siblings helped their parents on the farm.
He married Lillian Irwin of North Haverhill on June 27, 1954, and they moved to Rock Cliff Farm in Lisbon where Toot’s parents were farming at the time. They eventually took over the farm and in 1983 it became the last dairy farm to ship milk out of Lisbon.
Toot was an avid gardener and helped at the Collins Farm in Bath and picked apples at Windy Ridge Orchard in North Haverhill. They stayed busy following local school athletic teams and their grandchildren’s teams everywhere they played. Along with Lil, they were supporters, not only of the Lisbon School District, but of the entire Lisbon community.
After retiring, he enjoyed traveling, picking berries and Mayflowers, and making his peanut butter fudge.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years Lillian of Lisbon; three daughters: Bonnie Burroughs and husband Bill of Swiftwater, N.H., Susan Burroughs and husband Len of South Ryegate, Vt., Wanda Fenoff and husband Richard of Landaff; three sons: Clark Brooks and wife Cindy of Lyman, Irwin Brooks and Debbie Meyette of Haverhill, and Robert Brooks and wife Kris of Lisbon; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Hutchins of Haverhill; and a brother, Victor A. “Dick” Brooks of Pike, N.H.; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Doris Hubbard; a sister Persis “Snick” Moses; and three brothers, Olin “Pat” Brooks Jr., Austin Brooks, and Douglas Brooks.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, September 4, from 6-8 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, NH.
The funeral service will be on Thursday, September 5, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Toot’s daughter, Susan Burroughs, leading the service.
Burial will follow in the Horse Meadow Cemetery, North Haverhill, NH (old section).
For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
