Frank Hubbard - Obituary

Frank Hubbard passed away on Jan. 3, 2021 after a long bout with Alzheimer’s.
Frank was born in Lyndon, Vt. on Oct. 31, 1933. He was the son of Fred Albert Hubbard and Sylvia Maria King Hubbard.
Frank grew up on the Hubbard Homestead Farm and attended Squabble Hollow School from which he graduated in 1947. He then attended Lyndon Institute graduating in 1951 and Lyndon Teachers College graduating in 1955. He received his Master’s Degree from Plymouth State College in 1970. He also had a Certificate of Advanced Studies.
Frank married his first wife Pauline Ella Ladd (Hubbard) in 1955 and they were married for 41 years. After Pauline’s passing in 1996 he married Joan White Parker (Hubbard) in 2001.
During college at Lyndon State he worked at the Hood Creamery in Lyndonville. After college graduation, he went to work for the St Johnsbury School District where he worked for 33 years in different positions. He first worked as a 5th and 6th grade teacher and school census taker in the summer. He then became a teacher/principal in St Johnsbury Center. After receiving his master’s degree, he became a school administrator. After retiring from the School District Frank became a teacher at the Union Baptist Christian School. After retiring from that he became an LNA at the Pines in Lyndonville and worked there twice. Frank was also in the National Guard in the 1960s.
Frank had many other activities: he collected stamps, loved to read and enjoyed working on the family camp in Northern Vermont. He was a member of Gideon’s International, National Education Association, Vt. Teachers Association, Vt. Retired Teachers Association, Area & Vt. Counsel on Aging, Guardian/Power of Attorney for Special Needs Individuals. Frank was a member of Union Baptist Church since 1955 and held the office of Deacon, Elder and Adult Sunday School Teacher. He was also instrumental in Union Baptist Church’s move from Railroad Street to the present Rt. 5 location.
Frank lived on Cliff Street in St. Johnsbury for 56 years where he took meticulous care of a house that was built in the 1880s. He also could be seen most any summer weekend working on the family camp in Derby doing maintenance and even lugging shingles to the roof well into his 70s.
The family would like to thank Caledonia Home Health and Hospice for all their tender, loving care for us these past four years. We thank Dr. Ready, Laura and all the staff and all the LNAs.
Frank’s life can be summed up by his love for God, his family and his desire to help and serve others.
Frank is predeceased by his parents Fred and Sylvia Hubbard, brothers Charles & Calvin Hubbard, twin sisters Emma (Hubbard) Barber & Emily (Hubbard) Thresher and wife Pauline Hubbard.
He is survived by: wife Joan White Parker Hubbard, daughter Cynthia Hubbard Mitchell & her husband George of Littleton, N.H., their daughters Elsbeth and Hannah and three great-grandchildren, son Keith Albert Hubbard and his husband Richard Valenti of Wilton, Conn., daughter Starla Rae Hubbard of St. Johnsbury, Vt., & daughter Heather Ann Hubbard Poole & her husband Stephen of Colchester, Vt., their children Dennis Wayland Poole, Derrick Alan Poole, Chelsea Ann Poole Boardman, Travis Dean Poole and 11 great-grandchildren.
Step Children: Kent Parker and his wife Velina of San Angelo, Texas, their children Shaun, Jennifer and Jonathan David, six great-grandchildren, Stephen Parker and his wife Linda from Camdenton, Mo., their children Dustin, Zachary, Luke, Landon and Jessica and nine great-grandchildren, Timothy Parker and his wife Dorothy from Woodsville, N.H. children Felicia and four great-grandchildren; Jonathan Parker and his wife Lisa from Arlington, Texas, their children Nicole, Megan and Nathan and four great-grandchildren, Rachel Parker from St. Johnsbury, Vt., Joel Parker and Melanie from Winter Springs, Fla. and their children Timothy, Alyssa and Erin.
Visiting hours will be at Union Baptist Church, 932 US Rt. 5 Waterford, Vt., from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Union Baptist Church, 932 US Rt. 5 Waterford, VT at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. For those who can’t attend, go to the Union Baptist Church Facebook page. Like them on their facebook page and click on the live stream for the Celebration of Life for Frank Hubbard.
Burial to be announced for a future date at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Donations in Frank’s memory can be made to Union Baptist Church, 932 US Rt 5, Waterford, VT 05819 or Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St Johnsbury, VT 05819.
