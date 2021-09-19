Frank Hunter Savage Obituary

After battling lung cancer this past year, Frank Hunter Savage passed at his home in Lancaster, N.H., peacefully surrounded by many loved ones on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. He was 75.
Frank was born in Lancaster, N.H., on June 13, 1946, to Leo and Mabel (Blake) Savage. He lived most of his life in Groveton and Lancaster, N.H. He was a member of the Freemason’s Gilkey Lodge 101 for 50 years. He was also the president of the Union Local 61. He always had a smile and a wave as he drove by, whether he knew you or not. Frank was playful and always liked to give everyone a hard time, especially if you asked what happened to his pinky finger – no one will ever know the true story.
One of Frank’s greatest accomplishments was establishing the Double SS with his mother. This restaurant and bar were iconic to Lancaster for years, giving a little spark to the town itself.
Frank’s favorite thing to do was to spend time with his loving wife of 18 years, Merry Jane, along with their dog, Fluffy. He might deny it, but she’d outfish him every time. Don’t let anyone fool you though, if Frank was giving her a hard time, she would give it right back. MJ was truly his home and happy place. The family is forever grateful for her devotion and true love. They are proud to call her family.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a memory where Frank Savage was at a loss for words for long.
Always with a gem of wisdom, a word of wit, or something off the cuff just to make you smile.
There are many adjectives you could use to describe him: kind – every day of his life, caring – for strangers and blood alike, courageous – all the way to the end. However, one of the best words to describe Frank Savage is the often undervalued: good. There are not many truly good men in this world, but he was counted among them.
Whether you worked for him or he cooked you a hot meal, you were “blessed” to hear his singing. Maybe you ended up at the local police department one night and called him for bail money—he always showed up, maybe you sat around the poker table a good many nights and shared your stories, or maybe you spent your younger years with him—some of those stories have never been told. Whatever memory you have, remember him with a smile—do it with some laughter. That’s how Frank would want it to be.
He is survived by his wife, Merry Jane Bohol Savage; sister Brenda Savage, brother George Blake; children Tim Savage and partner Cristol Lavallee, Brett Savage and wife Jessica (Whiting) Savage, Kerry Savage and partner Nick Sline, Josh Savage and partner Jenn Beal, and Jessica Frank Savage; grandchildren Randall Savage, Hunter Savage, Kalie (Savage) Gonyer, Zachary Savage, Matthew Savage, Micki Grootenboer, Macie Grootenboer, and Carter Blake Kenly; great-grandchildren Preston Savage, Haley Savage-Fontaine, Lily Savage, and Ella Savage; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that may as well have been family.
He is predeceased by his father Leo Savage, mother Mabel Savage, sisters Lois Swenson, Linda Martin, and Diane Peterson, nephew Steven Swenson, and great-grandson Seth Savage.
A special thank you to Frank’s cousin, Bob Farley, for your commitment to Frank and the family. You stood by his side and advocated for him in ways no one else was able to do.
Another special thank you to Frank’s cousin, Jeff Savage. Many laughs were shared over their brotherly banter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, New Hampshire 03561
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. A Masonic service is held from 4:30-5 p.m. if any brethren would like to attend.
For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
