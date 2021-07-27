Frank Paul Stuart Obituary

Frank Paul Stuart, 81, known as Paul, of Derby, Vermont, born in Malden, Massachusetts, passed suddenly of an illness on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Paul was the second son of three to Frank and Helen Stuart (predeceased) of Malden, Massachusetts. He had a predeceased younger brother, John.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Brenda Stuart of Derby, Vt. He also leaves behind his brothers and sisters-in-law. Richard & Valorie of Orleans, Vt., Donna Jewer of Irasburg, Vt., David & Diana Poginy of Newport, Vt., Pam Prue of Newport, Vt., Louie & Collette Prue of Albany, Vt., John & Clare Prue of Massachusett, Jim & Margie Morley of Irasburg, Vt., Danny & Linda Prue of Irasburg, Vt., Blaine & Pearla Brown of Orleans, Vt., and David & Barb Prue of Newport Ctr., Vt.
He also leaves behind his stepchildren, Nathan Prue & girlfriend MaDonna of Lowell, Vt., Tracey & Sarah Prue of Tenn., Mark & Tonia Wombolt of Westfield, Vt., Belinda Jacques & boyfriend Andy of N.H., also several grandchilden. He also leaves two sons and a daughter, William Charles Stuart, Elei David Stuart, and Heidi Edith Tolbert, and grandchildren from his previous marriage, and his older brother William C. Stuart of Connecticut.
He also had two brothers-in-law who predeceased him, Fred C. Prue & Terry Prue.
Paul was a Managing Editor in Mass., N.H., Maine, N.C., Alaska, and Washington, and a feature writer & contributing photographer for several newpapers in Vermont.
Family & friends are invited and welcome to attend Mass on Aug 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, at 191 Claremont Terrace, Newport, Vt. Following is a gathering at his home in Derby, Vt.
