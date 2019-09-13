Franklin John Shatney - Obituary

Franklin John Shatney, 30, of Cross Road in Concord, VT passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the home he shared with his parents.
Franklin was born in St. Johnsbury, VT on November 2, 1988 to Frank and Janice (Fuller) Shatney. He lived in Concord his entire life, graduating from Concord High School, Class of 2007. Franklin obtained a certificate from the Word of Life Bible Institute in New York. He worked as an Associate at Wal-Mart for 3 years and had previously worked at McDonald’s and with his father doing roofing.
Franklin liked music and art and enjoyed reading his Bible. He was always willing to help anyone especially those in need and always with a smile on his face. He will be remembered for his big heart and his kind nature.
Survivors include his parents: Frank and Janice Shatney of Concord; his two brothers: Christopher Shatney and wife, Missy, of Sheffield, VT and Richard Hurd of Littleton, NH; great-grandmother: Margaret Irwin; many aunts and uncles including: Michelle Gerald and husband, Scott, of Fairfield, ME, Vicki Wilson and husband, Warren, of Maine, and Kevin Elliot; one niece: Amelia; good friends: Nick Belliveau and Kevin Leclaire; 2 Godchildren and many cousins.
He was predeceased by a grandmother: Dorothy Fuller; and an uncle: John Fuller.
Friends may call on the family on Monday, September 16, 2019, 4-7PM at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury.
Memorial donations can be made in Franklin’s name to Surrogate Son, c/o Bill Kilgore, PO Box 385, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
